86 Ghanaian students receive Chinese ambassador scholarship

A total of 86 Ghanaian students have received a Chinese ambassador scholarship as a reward for their excellence in Chinese language learning.

Chu Beijuan, of the Confucius Institute at the University of Ghana said on Wednesday that the beneficiaries were rigorously selected from the university’s Chinese section and some other primary and secondary schools.

“The scholarship now serves as an inspiration for students who are passionate about the Chinese language and culture,” said Chu the Chinese director of the institute.

Ayawuli Richmond, a university student, said he made up his mind to secure the scholarship while he was a freshman and ended up winning the first prize three times throughout his university years.

“The scholarship helps relieve some of my financial stress and can be saved up for my further study in China. I hope I can realise my dream as a Chinese teacher,” he said.

According to Chu, over the years, the “Chinese fever” continues to rise among Ghanaian students as China-Africa cooperation deepens in various fields.

“The Chinese language is not only a must for Ghanaian students to continue their studies in China, but also helps many secure jobs in Chinese enterprises in Ghana,” Chu said.

Established in 2013, the institute has trained tens of thousands of Ghanaian students of all levels, playing an important role in boosting cultural exchanges between China and Ghana. (Xinhua/NAN)

KN