Abdulrazaq declares July 29 work-free for voters registration￼

KWARA Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has declared Thursday work-free for civil servants in the State.

This is to enable workers in the state register to vote in the next general elections.

The holiday comes as the INEC closes the continuous voter registration exercise on July 31.

“His Excellency urges the people of Kwara state, especially the civil servants, to take full advantage of the holiday to perform their civic duty of registering to vote,” Chief Press Secretary to the governor Rafiu Ajakaye said in a statement.

-The Nation

KN