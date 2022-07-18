Abia: APGA Guber Candidate picks lawmaker as running mate

PROF. Greg Ibe, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Gubernatorial Candidate in Abia, has picked a lawmaker in the state, Mr Obinna Ichita, as his running mate.

This is contained in a statement issued by Prof. Gregory Ibe Media Associates (ProGIMA) and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Umuahia on Monday.

ProGIMA stated that Ichita emerged after “an extensive, rigorous and painstaking screening” by the party.

It explained that he was chosen from the shortlist of three eminently qualified Abia persons.

“In arriving at the choice of Ichita, the party adhered strictly to existing guidelines, protocols, due process and ground rules.

The statement added that he became the favourite because of “his enduring membership of APGA even during turbulent periods”.

Other factors included Ichita’s “sterling performance” as APGA leader in the house, public acceptability and grassroots support, amongst others.

“It is believed that he will bring his vast legislative experience to bear on the ticket,” ProGIMA stated.

It also hoped that the legislator would blend with “Ibe’s robust background in business, academia and international diplomacy to reposition Abia”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ichita is a two-term member of the house, representing Aba South constituency.

He has consistently championed the cause of good governance in the state. (NAN)

C.E