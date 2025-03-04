Absence of defence stalls trial of Punch’s former employee

THE fraud trial of a former employee of The Punch Nigeria Ltd, Olusegun Ogunbanjo, could not proceed on Tuesday before an Ikeja High Court, following absence of his counsel.

Ogunbanjo, is standing trial before Justice Ismail Ijelu, on an eight-count charge bordering on conspiracy, obtaining by false pretences, stealing and forgery.

He is being tried alongside: Olawunmi Ogunbanjo, Vaneloo International Ltd, Valeco Global Ventures, and Bagco Garba.

Also charged are: Taofeek Ogunbanjo, Ifeanyi Odogwu, Bound Media Ltd, and Godwin Benson (all at large).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the defendants were arraigned on June 21, 2024. and had each, pleaded not guilty to the charge,

On Tuesday, the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Dr Babajide Martins, told the court that he had two witnesses in court for continuation of trial.

He, however, informed the court that the defence counsel was absent.

NAN reports that defence Counsel was also absence at a last adjourned date of Feb. 11

When the court asked the defendant of his counsel’s whereabouts, he replied that his lawyer had promised to be in court when he ccontacted him on Sunday.

The court, then informed the defendant that he would personally defend himself at the next adjourned date, if his counsel failed to appear.

Ijelu adjourned the case until April 3, for continuation of trial.

NAN recalls that a witness Mr Olusegun Durodola, had on Jan. 21, testified how the defendant allegedly swindled his old school students association, of millions of naira.

He had testified that this was done, under a false pretence of embarking on a stationery investment.

According to tthe charge, the defendant and others now at large, committed the offences between January 2017 and December 2022 in Ikorodu, Lagos.

The prosecution alleged that they fraudulently obtained the sum of N417 million from one Mr Durodola Balogun.

They were alleged to have obtained monies from different individuals, under the pretex of purchasing stationery and supplies for financing Local Purchase Order from Punch Nigeria Ltd.

The defendant was also accused of stealing and converting to his persona use, thousands of dollars, owned by one lkuyajesin.

The offences contravenes the provisions of sections 285, 287, 314, 365 and 411 (2) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State (2015) (NAN)

