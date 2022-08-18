Abuja investments denies grabbing land belonging to Kugbo traders

THE Abuja Investments Company (AICL), on Thursday denied media reports accusing it of forcefully taking over a plot purportedly belonging to traders at the Kugbo International Market.

This is contained in a statement by the Head, Real Estate Department of the company, Mr Benedict Nwakalor, in Abuja.

Nwakalor described the reports as misrepresentation of facts and a malicious publication aimed at achieving the selfish agenda of a group.

He said the title to Plot 8279-E08, where the Kugbo International Market was being developed was granted to the company free.

Nwakalor said that this was via an Offer of Statutory Right of Occupancy dated March 29, 2019, for the development of a district market to serve Nyanya and adjoining districts.

He said that all necessary approvals were obtained from relevant authorities before the company commenced project on the land.

“One of such approvals is ‘Conveyance of Building Plan Approval’ by Department of Development Control, FCDA on Oct. 10th, 2019.

“The claim that the Kugbo International Market is located in the Kugbo Commercial Layout is untrue, as no such layout or district exists in the Abuja Master plan.

“The projected falsehood of the article referred made reference to a lawsuit and judgment in favour of its peddlers,’’ he said.

Nwakalor said neither the Abuja Investments Company nor Mesotho Group were parties to the suit referred and there did not exist any such suit involving the aforementioned organisations, or Plot No. 8279, Cadastral Zone EO8, Nyanya/Kugbo.

“This however amounts to intolerable falsehood to posit that responsible organisations as Abuja Investments and Mesotho Group, are land grabbers or assertion that Kugbo International Market is in dispute,’’ he said.

Nwakalor assured investors of the safety and security of their investment, while urging members of the public to disregard any contrary claim regarding the Kugbo International Market.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that traders under the auspices of the Kubgo International Market Traders Association (KIMTA) had accused the company of attempting to reclaim Plot 8279-E08, Kugbo Commercial Layout.

They claimed the plot was lawfully allocated to the association in 2003.

A statement by its President, Prince Emeka Egwuekwe, said that the plot in dispute was duly allocated to members of Mararaba Building Material Market in 2003, before it was revalidated in 2017. (NAN)

A.I