Abuja remains Nigeria’s safest, most peaceful city – FCTA

THE Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), on Tuesday assured that Abuja, the nation’s capital remains the safest and most peaceful city in the country.

The Senior Special Assistant to the FCT Minister on Security Matters, Amb. Abu Mohammed gave the assurance, while reacting to recent reports on the social media about the security situation in the territory.

He said the high level of security of lives and property explained why there were large influx of people into the territory from all parts of the nation, despite attempts by peddlers of fake news painting the territory as unsafe.

” Although, the FCT is not immune to crimes (banditry, terrorism, armed robbery and other petty thefts) as a result of its location because it is contiguous to states with high terrorist banditry activities, the situation is exacerbated by spread of fake news.

“The print and electronic media as well as social media platforms have been awashed with panic and false alarms, thus further aggravating the prevailing tension amongst significant proportion of residents of the territory.

“Just recently, the Minister of FCT, Malam Muhammad Bello approved almost N103 million for the commencement of the second phase of the G-7 operation which will last for 30 days and spread over two months will cost over N207 million.

“The second phase of the operation will see the commencement of security actions and procedures by members of the G7, which will involve taking the fight to the bandits and terrorists in their dens. ”

The minister’s aide disclosed that already, some of the neighbouring state have given their nods to the operation.

Mohammed added that efforts being made by the FCT Administration to curb insecurity in Abuja were numerous.

“They are conduct of regular joint operations among the actionable security agencies and the military members of the FCT Security Committee.

“There have been tremendous successes in the joint operations as synergy among the agencies are better than before.

“Ongoing Clearance Operations of suspected bandit locations in the hilly, mountainous and forest locations on the fringes of the FCT.

“There have also been upscale in military checkpoints at strategic locations and regular and sustained joint patrol.

” Setting up of the G-7 initiative where members of the group jointly and simultaneously conduct operations along the perimeters of the FCT with the contiguous states of Nasarawa, Kaduna, Niger and Kogi.”

He explained that the G-7 involved security collaborations and partnerships with states around the FCT.

Mohammed said the logistics for the operation was taken care of by the FCT Administration, adding that the action had led to the reduction in the influx of bandits and terrorists into the FCT. (NAN)

A.I