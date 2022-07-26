ACPN tasks Nigerian leaders on sacrificial leadership style

THE Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN) has tasked Nigerian leaders on perfect, transparent and sacrificial leadership style for the purpose of development of the country.

The National Chairman of the association, Mr Adewale Oladigbolu, in a statement on Monday, particularly called on Nigerian leaders to emulate the leadership style of former Lagos State Governor, late Lateef Jakande.

He said that it became necessary for Nigerian leaders to discharge their responsibilities with the fear of God, a virtue which was associated with the former Lagos State governor while in office.

While noting that late Jakande was a man of great ideas and great deeds in the promotion of interest and welfare of the masses, Oladigbolu added that, the former governor made life better, particularly for the people of Lagos State.

““Alhaji Jakande was never reckless, he was honest and feared God, he lived a simple and modest life which was loved by all.

“Two of my colleagues who are also my executives would not have gone to school and become professionals today if not for the free education programme of Baba Jakande’s administration.

“Each time I look at his life, I remember the metro line, an idea that was thwarted over two decades ago, and we are still struggling with it as a country today. Baba was a front liner and we appreciate it,’’ he stressed.

Oladigbolu also described Jakande as a man who had come to teach people to live right, adding that, many have benefited from his wealth of knowledge as a firm believer in a simple lifestyle.

He also said the forthcoming 41st Annual Scientific Conference of the Association tagged “Ajumose Eko 2022’’ schedule to hold between July 25 and July 29.

According to him, the annual national scientific conference of the association’s is the most outstanding gathering in any given year.

He said that the conference was a unique platform that afford practitioners opportunity deliberate on contemporary issues affecting the practice of pharmacy and matters related to the health and well-being of Nigerians. (NAN)

KN