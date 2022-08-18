Actors Guild sets up electoral committee for national polls

THE registered Board of Trustees of the Actors Guild of Nigeria has released names of members of the electoral committee to midwife its national election.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Guild’s Director of Communications, Monalisa Chinda Coker, made available to newmen on Thursday in Abuja.

According to the BoT, the five-member committee, code-named AGN Electoral Committee (AGNEC), is headed by Steve Ebo a.k.a Ajebo who is the Chairman.

Others are Augustine Osadebe, Asabe Madaki, Moji Ouetsyo and Blessing Edwards, serving as the secretary of the guild.

The National President, Emeka Rollas, has confirmed that he received the listed members, transmitted to his office by the guild BoT.

However, no date and venue has been set for the national event.

The committee will nurture a fresh election of the guild, as the tenure of Rollas-led administration was gradually coming to an end. (NAN)

KN