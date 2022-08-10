Adamawa community seeks drain project to mitigate flood

THE Samu Naka community in Yola South Local Government Area of Adamawa has called for construction of drain to mitigate perennial flooding in the area.

The Leader of the community, Malam Musa Mohammed made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Wednesday.

He said lack of drains had been exposing residents to flooding every rainy season, adding that the disaster resulted to destruction of houses and property.

He said such intervention from government and other relevant authorities would mitigate flood and protect the environment.

“We call on government at all levels to remedy the situation by constructing drain to ease free flow of water in the flood-prone community,” he said.

He, however, urged the residents to shun indiscriminate dumping of waste and erection of structures on water ways.

NAN reports that the Nigeria Metrological Agency (NiMet) in its 2022 Seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP) said 32 states and 233 LGAs would experience flood this rainy season. (NAN)