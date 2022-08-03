Adamawa Govt spends N2.8bn on payment of pension, gratuities

The Adamawa Government has spent N2.8billion to offset liabilities of state pension and gratuities owed retirees in the state.

Mr Solomon Kumangar, the Director-General, Media and Communications to Gov Ahmadu Fintiri told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Wednesday.

”The liabilities of state pension and gratuities were inherited from 2012. We were left to face this challenge.

”Gov. Fintiri paid N1.5 billion in 2021 and N1.3 billion in 2022. The governor will not relent in priorising the welfare of the civil servants especially payment of entitlements and capacity building for those in active service,” he said.

Kumangar added that the Fintiri-led administration has constructed no fewer than 1,000 housing units in Malkoni community in the metropolis for civil servants.

“We have also fully implemented the payment of minimum wage by paying N32,000 to workers on GL06 and we strive to ensure timely payment of salaries.

”We have since implemented the consequential adjustments to workers on GL07 and above,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Adamawa government in January unveiled a contributory pension scheme for the people.

The pensioners alleged that they are being owed over N27 billion by both the state and local government. (NAN)

