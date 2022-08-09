Adekunle emerges BBNaija HoH as Level one retains title￼

BBNaija Level one housemate Adekunle has emerged third Head of House in the ongoing reality show.

The victory has kept the HoH title in level one for the third week in a row.

The housemates held their third Head of House games on Monday, August 8. The game provided the remaining 23 housemates and two fake housemates to meet each other.

Rachael ad Chizzy met the different members of the other levels for the first time before the second head-of-house game.

Big Brother refused to announce that the housemate with the worst performance would take the title, Tail of the house, which comes with some rewards or responsibilities.

-The Nation

KN