THE Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has attributed the current power outage in parts of FCT to explosion at the Transmission Company of Nigeria station serving the area.

A statement by AEDC Management in Abuja on Thursday listed areas affected to include Central Area, Gwagwalada, Mpape, Suleja, Katampe and its environs.

”Intense efforts are ongoing to restore supply in earnest,” it said. (NAN)

A.I