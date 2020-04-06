THE President of the African Development Bank, AfDB, Akinwumi Adesina, has said that an article in Le Monde has come to his attention and that he has been overwhelmed by the tremendous show of support and solidarity following its publication.

He noted that the African Development Bank has a very high reputation of good governance. “The Bank was rated as the 4th most transparent institution in the world by Publish What You Fund. I have strong confidence in the governance systems of the Bank put in place by the Board of Governors of the Bank.

“The Ethics Committee of the Board of Directors is following its internal review systems and should be allowed to complete its review and work without interference from anyone or the media.

“I am 100% confident that due process and transparency, based on facts and evidence, will indicate that these are all nothing more than spurious and unfounded allegations,” he said in a statement on Monday.

He urged the highly dedicated Bank staff, shareholders and partners not to be moved or shaken by any of these blatantly false allegations.

Adesina said that he would stay calm and resolute and would not be distracted, adding that no amount of lies can ever cover up the truth and that soon the truth will come out.

“I will continue to discharge my duties and responsibilities as President, with the highest level of professionalism, dedication and unshaken resolve, to lead and support the Bank’s bold mission for Africa’s accelerated development, and to help protect the continent at this time of the COVID19 pandemic,” he said.

– Apr. 6, 2020 @ 17:09 GMT |

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)