THE Ministry of Antiquities on Wednesday, said in a statement that the French archaeological mission has discovered three wooden coffins in the courtyard of a cemetery located in the Upper Egypt’s province of Luxor.

Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of the ministry’s Supreme Council of Antiquities said that the three coffins date back to the 18th Dynasty, and are in a good condition of preservation.

He added that the coffins were depicted with some coloured decorations and hieroglyphic inscriptions.

Fathi Yassin, director-general of West Bank Antiquities in Luxor, pointed out that the first 195-cm long coffin, decorated with colourful inscriptions, belonged to a woman named `T Abu’.

Meanwhile, the second one, about 190-cm long, was painted yellow, with columns of hieroglyphic inscriptions on a white background. It’s for a woman called `Rao’.

The 180-cm long third coffin was covered by a plaster layer in white and brown colours without writings.

Egypt has witnessed several large-scale archaeological discoveries in 2019 in different parts of the country, including Pharaonic tombs, statues, coffins and mummies. (Xinhua/NAN)

