THE AU on Wednesday called on South Sudan’s parties to agree on a systematic approach to address remaining outstanding matters within the agreed 100-days extension period.

The statement was made by the Peace and Security Council of the 55-member pan-African bloc in a statement issued on Wednesday, which followed the council’s latest meeting that dwelt upon the current situation in South Sudan.

The council underscores the need for the parties to agree on a systematic approach for addressing outstanding matters, with a view to effectively and efficiently utilise the coming 100 days to complete the remaining crucial tasks.

The outstanding matters include notable security arrangements and the number of states and internal boundaries of South Sudan, according to the statement.

The council, which welcomed the extension of the Pre-Transitional Period, also noted that the outcome creates a conducive environment for the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) to decisively give impetus to the implementation of the Revitalised Agreement.

It also commended IGAD “for its continued efforts to address the situation in South Sudan.”

The council called on “all regional and international stakeholders to further enhance their coordination and to harmonise their efforts, under the leadership of IGAD for the promotion of peace, security and development in South Sudan.”

The AU Peace and Security Council made the call weeks after South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir and the country’s main opposition leader Machar agreed to postpone the formation of a transitional government of national unity by 100 days.

On Nov. 7, Kiir and Machar agreed to postpone the formation of a transitional government of national unity by 100 days in a bid to iron out contentious issues like security arrangements, number and boundaries of states alongside constitutional amendment.

