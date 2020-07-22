Buhari joins ECOWAS  peace mission to Mali 

NIGERIA’S President Muhammadu Buhari will join his colleagues from Niger, Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana and Senegal on an enlarged ECOWAS Mediation Mission to Mali on Thursday, July 23, official sources said.

This high-level mission comes on the heels of the visit of another ECOWAS delegation led by former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan. After three days of consultations in Bamako with Malian political stakeholders, the Jonathan-led delegation recommended the establishment of a National Unity Government and the recomposition of the Constitutional Court.

But the opposition Coalition M5-RFP rejected the recommendations and insists on the resignation of President Ibrahim Keita and the continuation of anti-government street protests, which have resulted in the destruction of government properties and the loss of at least a dozen lives.

Mali has been enveloped in insecurity and uncertainty due to leadership crisis compounded by terrorism, jihadist insurgency and rebellion by Tuaregs in the north and central parts of the country.

