THE Martin Luther Agwai International Leadership and Peacekeeping Centre on Friday, graduated 57 troops for peacekeeping mission to Mali.

NAN reports that the troops were drawn from the NIMED 6 level ll hospital MINUSMA among which are 28 Army personnel, 13 navy and 16 air force.

The Acting Commandant of the centre, Brig.-Gen. Umar Musa, said that the troops were assembled at the Centre on Sept.16.

“After their medical screening at the Jaji Cantonment Medical Centre, a total of 57 personnel drawn from the Armed Forces passed the medical test and subsequently commenced the Pre-Deployment Training at the Centre.

“The breakdown of the troop’s strength are 28 Army, 13 navy and 16 Air force,’’ Musa said.

He added that the troops were exposed to series of presentations, lectures and field training exercises during the course.

“Some of the areas covered during the training includes UN Rules of Engagement, Status of Forces Agreement, Status of Mission Agreement and Peace support operations Diary amongst others.

“All these lectures and FTX were tailored towards achievement of operational security for a successful induction into the mission area.

“Furthermore, the troops were specifically lectured on UN core value and competence, sexual exploitation and abuse, Escort of VIP, Protection of Civilians and UN code of conduct for peace keepers amongst others,’’ Musa said.

Earlier, the Commander Infantry Corps, Maj.-Gen Stevenson Olabanji said,“today’s graduation ceremony demonstrates the commitment of Nigerian Armed Forces to deploy quality peacekeepers as part of its contributions to global peace and security.

Olabanji said that generally, the Pre-Deployment Training was aimed at refreshing and polishing their knowledge and expertise in Peace Support Operation.

“Specifically, the training was to equip you with skills and knowledge required to protect yourselves, and

execute other aspects of the mission’s mandate,’’ Olabanji said.

He added that the techniques, processes and procedures the troops were exposed to during the training were intended to put them in good frame of mind to discharge their duties.

“You must discharge these duties in line with the mission’s mandate and in strict adherence to the Rules of engagement of the Mission duties.”

He urged them to respect cultural and religious diversity of the operating environment.

“I must caution you to avoid any ugly incident that could tarnish the image of Nigerian Armed Forces in particular and the Nation in general.

“You must not involve yourselves in trafficking of illicit substances and other nefarious activities.

“Please note that the United Nations and ECOWAS maintain zero tolerance policy on Sexual Exploitation and Abuse.

“I implore the Commandant and his team to remain resolute in ensuring that the high standards achieved by this Centre are continuously maintained and improved upon,” he said

Oct 11, 2019

