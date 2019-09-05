IN furtherance of the renewed drive for the realization of the finer grains of integration of the West African region, the Chair of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, Issoufou Mahamadou, will pay a one-day working visit to the ECOWAS Commission on the 5th of September 2019 in Abuja.

Apart from conferring with the President of the ECOWAS Commission Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, the Nigerien Leader and his delegation will compare notes with the Statutory Appointees of the Commission, heads of ECOWAS Institutions as well as ambassadors accredited by the ECOWAS Commission.

Among others, this visit, the first since his assumption of office, will give the Chair of Authority, the opportunity to take stock of co-prosperity strides, while being brought to speed on the implementation of the projects of the ECOWAS Commission and Institutions.

While availing the Commission his goodwill and vision of a more integrated Community, president Mahamadou is expected to discuss matters of common interest with a view to giving more impetus to the implementation of regional integration projects.

Also to feature during the visit is technical sessions and presentations of the ECOWAS main projects.

Mahamadou Issoufou was elected Chair of the ECOWAS Authority in June 2019 during the 55th session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government in June 2019, in Abuja, Nigeria.

– Sept. 5, 2019 @ 10:45 GMT |

