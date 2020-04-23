As community transmission of Coronavirus (COVID-19) intensifies across West Africa, Mohamed Ibn Chambas, special representative of the United Nations secretary-general and head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel, UNOWAS, has raised concern over the impact of the virus on the most vulnerable population of the region.

Chambas also called on the leaders to take all necessary steps to put women and youth at the centre of decision making and ensure their meaningful participation in the process.

In a statement at the extraordinary session of the ECOWAS authority of heads of state and government on COVID-19 on April 23, Chambas stated that this will reduce community transmission across the region. “This is even more relevant given that we are now seeing an increase in community transmissions which will require a community approach with the support of traditional, religious and civic leaders.

“The togetherness by all actors at the national level to fight the threats posed by this pandemic has been remarkable thus far. It is my fervent hope that in the same spirit, we shall be able to address other prevailing challenges to our respective states such as sustainable development, insecurity and democratic consolidation which may be exacerbated by this pandemic.

“For instance, given the potential impact of the pandemic on upcoming electoral processes, it is crucial for us to seek consensual and genuinely inclusive ways of addressing any disruptions to electoral schedules,” he said.

Chambas also assured the region of the United Nations, UN, unflinching support. He said the assistance provided by the World Health Organisation and other UN entities is being complemented by several actions undertaken by Antonio Guterres, secretary-general.

He said UN has launched a $2 billion global humanitarian response plan to support the world’s poorest countries fight against COVID-19. He called for an immediate ceasefire in conflict areas to ease the delivery of humanitarian assistance to the most vulnerable to COVID-19.

According to him, UN has also been advocating for more international solidarity, in terms of financial aid and exchange of expertise as well as debt relief for African countries. “To this end, we welcome the decision by the G20 to freeze the debt obligation of several countries, including some ECOWAS countries. We also applaud the call by President Macky Sall for a total debt cancellation for African countries.

“I am also pleased to report that the United Nations is working closely with national governments, including in West Africa, to set up regional humanitarian hubs. In Africa, these hubs which are expected to be established in Accra, Addis, Cairo and Johannesburg, will function: 1) as cargo hubs to receive medical and humanitarian supplies from United Nations global hubs for distribution to UN entities in the region; 2) as regional aviation services to ensure the transportation of UN humanitarian personnel around the region in the absence of commercial flights and; 3) as locations for the establishment of regional treatment centers for UN staff who are staying in the region to deliver on humanitarian and development mandates. In the coming days, the SG will be writing to ECOWAS Heads of State to seek your support for this particular initiative.

“In Nigeria, the United Nations is working with ECOWAS in making available UN procurement system to obtain value for money in the acquisition and speedy delivery of essential medical supplies needed by WAHO for distribution to Member States in the fight against COVID-19,” he said.

– Apr. 23, 2020 @ 17:55 GMT |

