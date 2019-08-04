ECONEC holds 6TH General Assembly, International Symposium on Political Inclusivity

The   ECOWAS   Network   of   Electoral   Commissions, ECONEC,   the   umbrella organisation of Electoral Management Bodies, EMBs, in West Africa holds its 6thBiennial General Assembly in Abuja, Nigeria on 6-7 August, 2019, to be preceded on Monday 5th August by an International Symposium on the Promotion of Inclusivity in the Electoral Process.

President and Commander-in-Chief, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari is expected to officially declare the Symposium open. Other dignitaries expected to grace the occasion include Nigeria’s Senate president, Senator   Ahmad   Lawan,   speaker,   House   of   Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, President of the ECOWAS Commission, Jean-Claude Kassi Brou,Vice-President   Finda   Koroma,   Secretary   General’s   Special   Representative   and Head of the UN Office in West Africa and the Sahel, Mohamed Ibn Chambas, and the   Head   of   the  European Union   Delegation   to   Nigeria   and   ECOWAS,   Ketil Karlson.

The twin  events  is  organised  by   ECONEC in  collaboration  with  the  Independent National   Electoral   Commission, INEC,  Nigeria   and   the   European   Centre   for Electoral Support, ECES, with funding from the EU and the German Government.

The symposium will provide a platform to discuss the legal frameworks and desirable practical steps for enhancing the participation and representation of women, youth and Persons with Disability, PWDs, in the electoral process in West Africa.

The  ECOWAS  Commission  and  EMBs  in  West  Africa  set  up  ECONEC  in  2008, among other objectives to promote free and credible elections; promote independent and impartial election organisations and administrators; strengthen public confidence in   the   electoral   process   through   free   and   credible   electoral   procedures,   and   to develop a crop of professional election personnel with integrity, a strong sense ofpublic service and commitment to democracy.

The   other   objectives   are   to   bring   predictability   to   the   framework   for   elections; engender commitment to the promotion and consolidation of democratic culture to create   a   conducive   environment   for   the   peaceful   organization   of   elections; encourage   the   sharing   of   experiences,   information,   technology   and   election Documents  by EMBs and  cooperation  for  the improvement of  electoral  laws  and practices.

The Network is also mandated to promote gradual harmonization of electoral laws and   practices,  as   appropriate,  capitalizing   on   good   practice   in   electoral   matters; rationalization and pooling of resources to reduce the cost of conducting elections; and   to   improve   the   working   conditions   of   its   members   in   the   fulfilment   of   their mandate.

After several years of difficult existence due to poor funding and lack of a functional Secretariat, the ECONEC governing board elected in March 2017 at its 5th General Assembly  in   Cotonou,  Benin  Republic,   has  managed  to  turn  the   fortunes  of  the Network around, raising its profile and visibility with demonstrable implementation of impactful activities.

The agenda of the 6th  General Assembly includes the election of a new board to replace the outgoing five-member team headed by Prof Mahmood Yakubu, chair of Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Aug. 4, 2019

