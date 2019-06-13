THE President of the Commission of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, has learned with great sadness of the armed attack which occurred in the night of 9 to 10 June, 2019, in Sobame Da village, Sangha commune of Mali.

The attack left dozens of people dead and several wounded and caused considerable material damage.

In a statement on Thursday in Abuja, the ECOWAS Commission condemned

In very strong terms the cowardly crime for which there can be no excuse whatsoever.

It expressed compassion and solidarity, together with all other ECOWAS institutions, to the Malian Government and the people and to all the bereaved families, its sincere condolences and the wounded its wishes for a speedy recovery.

The Commission also assured the government of Mali of its full support for the efforts to find the perpetrators and sponsors of the abhorrent attack against Sobame Da, to ensure justice for the victims.

It also reaffirms ECOWAS’ determination to continue, alongside the government and the vast majority of Malians, to fight incitement to hatred and violence.

“The ECOWAS Commission President is firmly committed to finding urgent and lasting solutions, which will put a definite end to the fragile security in Mali and foster the country’s harmonious development,” the statement added.

