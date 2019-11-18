IN collaboration with the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR), Capacity for Disaster Reduction Initiative, CADRI, and international Media Houses, the Commission of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, is organising a regional training workshop on Disaster Risk Reduction.

The 2-Day Workshop holding in Accra, Ghana beginning from the 19th of November 2019, is meant to build the capacities of media organisations in the region on Disaster Rick Reduction, DRR, and management issues connected to the subject matter.

The representatives of the media will also be exposed to appropriate techniques of the reportage of hazards and their impact on social development including the building of strong partnerships with national authorities.

The exercise will afford the opportunity to train media organisations on how to play key roles in the creation of relevant awareness and the dissemination of information on disaster risks, vulnerability of the people as well as livelihoods.

In addition to this, community and national awareness about disasters is expected to be raised while promoting the knowledge and the building of the culture of safety and resilience in the region.

As planned, media professionals are also billed to take advantage of the various enhanced communication means for early warnings, evacuation plans and for post-disaster activities.

The Workshop will feature an overview of regional and national DRR strategies in Africa and the strides of the various stakeholders in the field of DRR while presentations will be on the ECOWAS DRR policy and plan of action, 2015-2013, as well as the ECOWAS Regional Communication and Media Strategy on DRR, among others.

The ECOWAS Commission has been collaborating with regional and global organisations on more effective ways of reducing the risks associated with disasters.

– Nov. 18, 2019 @ 18:45 GMT

