THE ECOWAS Court of Justice has fixed the June 28 2019 to receive the report of a settlement in a case brought against the ECOWAS Commission by one, Mr. Ahounou Ambroise, a citizen of the Republic of Benin alleging the violation of his human rights, following the premature termination of his contract by the Commission.

Ishaku Sambo and Daouda Fall, representing the Defendant said that although the Commission had filed an application for the extension of time, they had initiated a process for an out of Court settlement with the plaintiff.

The defendant added that a committee has been set up on the dispute and therefore pleaded for an adjournment to enable both parties reach an amicable settlement.

Honorable Justice Edward Amoako Asante, who presided over the three member panel of the Court in the suit, adjourned the case after Counsel to the Plaintiff, Bertin Amoussou, did not raise any objection to the request by the defendant.

In the initiating application no ECW/CCJ/APP/26/18 filed before the Court on the June 12 2018, Ahounou alleged the breach of his contract to provide technical support to the Commission’s Customs Directorate in the conceptualization and realization of the process for the setting up of a regional Customs Union

Relying on the signed contract between both parties and several memoranda, the plaintiff averred that his contract with the ECOWAS Commission was meant to end 31st August 2018, but terminated on May 31 2018 through a letter of the same date.

The plaintiff is demanding the payment of all his entitlements until 31 August 2018, the effective date for the end of his contract with the defendant and the payment of 50 million CFA Francs as damages.

But the Commission said it acted in line with the provisions of its new Tender Code and the May 13 2016 Decision of the Community’s Council of Ministers in Dakar while the termination was communicated through a correspondence dated May 31, 2016 informing the plaintiff of the termination of the contract with effect from July 1 2016.

Also on the panel were Honorable Justices Dupe Atoki and Keikura Bangura.

BE

– June 13, 2019 @ 18:00 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)