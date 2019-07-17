ECOWAS Court to introduce annual prize for outstanding staff

ECOWAS Court plans to introduce an annual prize to reward its most outstanding staff as part of a new commitment to recognize deserving staff and improve performance, the
President of the Court, Honorable Justice Edward Amoako Asante, has said.
“Details will be worked out, but the essence is to encourage hard work, prod staff towards
excellence and institute a work culture that contributes to strengthening the role of the
Court as an exemplar among African regional courts,’ the President explained at the closing
of the 12th Administration and Finance retreat of the Court at Goshen city, near Abuja.
The President challenged the staff to strive to excel in their various roles as this is the only
way they could contribute to the effectiveness of the Court while assuring them that
measures were also being put in place to improve performance and reduce indolence
in order to create an environment conducive for performance and excellence.
He urged them to brace up for more challenges as the Community, particularly the Court
struggles with resource challenges, mainly the reduction in the number of judges from
seven to five, who have to contend with an increasing number of cases filed before the
Court, funding and the inadequate staff in some critical areas, including in the language
division.
In spite of the reduction, the President said the judges remained undaunted and
committed as evidenced by the number of decisions delivered in the first of six months of
2019, which reached a record 28 judgments and eight rulings, figures that eclipsed those
for some years in the history of the Court.
“We are determined to continue to do our best and to work with the relevant authorities to
resolve these challenges in order to equip the Court better to serve the Community as an important tool for regional peace, stability, accountability, transparency and respect for the rule of law,” he added.
The annual retreat brings together the Judges, their Executive Assistants, Directors and
some staff to discuss the administrative and financial issues of the Court, particularly the
mid-year budget performance and proposals for the successor budget.
