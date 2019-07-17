ECOWAS Court to introduce annual prize for outstanding staff

ECOWAS Court plans to introduce an annual prize to reward its most outstanding staff as part of a new commitment to recognize deserving staff and improve performance, the

President of the Court, Honorable Justice Edward Amoako Asante, has said.

“Details will be worked out, but the essence is to encourage hard work, prod staff towards

excellence and institute a work culture that contributes to strengthening the role of the

Court as an exemplar among African regional courts,’ the President explained at the closing

of the 12th Administration and Finance retreat of the Court at Goshen city, near Abuja.

The President challenged the staff to strive to excel in their various roles as this is the only

way they could contribute to the effectiveness of the Court while assuring them that

measures were also being put in place to improve performance and reduce indolence

in order to create an environment conducive for performance and excellence.

He urged them to brace up for more challenges as the Community, particularly the Court

struggles with resource challenges, mainly the reduction in the number of judges from

seven to five, who have to contend with an increasing number of cases filed before the

Court, funding and the inadequate staff in some critical areas, including in the language

division.

In spite of the reduction, the President said the judges remained undaunted and

committed as evidenced by the number of decisions delivered in the first of six months of

2019, which reached a record 28 judgments and eight rulings, figures that eclipsed those

for some years in the history of the Court.

“We are determined to continue to do our best and to work with the relevant authorities to

resolve these challenges in order to equip the Court better to serve the Community as an important tool for regional peace, stability, accountability, transparency and respect for the rule of law,” he added.

The annual retreat brings together the Judges, their Executive Assistants, Directors and

some staff to discuss the administrative and financial issues of the Court, particularly the

mid-year budget performance and proposals for the successor budget.

