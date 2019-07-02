ECOWAS Commission and European Union, EU, officials have ended a week-long seminar in Abuja, Nigeria, on the monitoring and evaluation of EU-funded multi-sectoral interventions in West Africa.

The objective of the seminar is to strengthen the capacities of professionals involved in the implementation of interventions funded under EU development instruments in West Africa, to ensure effective performance and maximisation of impacts.

EU’s interventions in the West Africa region are worth about 1.5 billion Euros over the period 2008-2020. The areas of interventions cover the ECOWAS and regional banks reforms, Peace, Security and Stability, including maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea, Economic and Regional integration, Rural Development and Infrastructures (Energy and Transportation).

At the end of the seminar, the participants agreed to strengthen collaboration and synergy in addressing challenges that could impact the execution of EU-funded projects and programmes in the region.

An initiative of the European Union Headquarters, which sent the trainers, the seminar wasorganized with the support of the Regional Cooperation Section of the EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, with the aim of assisting EU Delegation offices and beneficiary organisations in performing a state-of-the-art monitoring and evaluation of EU-funded interventions.

The first session of this initiative took place in Asia early this year and the Abuja session on the ECOWAS region, will be followed by others in different regions across the world.

Seventeen professionals made up of project officers and coordinators from the EU Delegation offices in Liberia, Sierra Leone, Kenya and Nigeria, and officials from the ECOWAS Commission and technical assistants supporting the implementation of EU-funded projects attended the Abuja seminar on June 24 – 28.

– July 2, 2019 @ 12:55 GMT |

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)