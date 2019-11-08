THE Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, have convened an Extraordinary Summit on the political situation in Guinea Bissau on Friday, November 8, 2019, in Niamey, Niger.

The Summit will consider reports from a High Level Ministerial Committee, headed by Kalla Ankourao, Chair of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers and the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Cooperation, African Integration and Nigeriens Abroad, which was in Bissau on the 3rd of November 2019 to evaluate the political situation and the implementation of the decisions of the 55th Summit of the ECOWAS Heads of State and Government taken in Abuja, Nigeria on the 29th of June 2019.

The Heads of States are meeting to ensure that they accompany Guinea Bissau in the holding of peaceful, credible and transparent elections on the 24th of November 2019 in line with ECOWAS Supplementary Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance of 2001.

– Nov. 8, 2019 @ 20:15 GMT |

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)