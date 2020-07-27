THE Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will hold an Extraordinary Summit on the Socio-Political Situation in Mali on Monday, July 27, 2020.

Holding virtually through videoconference, the Summit was convened following a Peace Mission led by Issoufou Mahamadou, Chair of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and President of Niger with some of his colleague’s Heads of State to Mali on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

July 27, 2020

