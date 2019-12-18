THE deliberations of the 43rd Mediation and Security Council, MSC, of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, at the ministerial level, closed on the 16th of December 2019 in Abuja, Nigeria, with the adoption of its report embodying a set of recommendations.

The recommendations made, covered peace and security in all ramifications, their social, economic and political dimensions as well as the way forward on emerging threats.

During his opening remarks, the Chair of Council and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation, African Integration and Nigeriens Abroad, Kalla Ankourao, urged the ministers to examine the identified subjects under discussion in greater depth with a view to making relevant recommendations to the ECOWAS Heads of State and Government.

He maintained that encouraging results have been achieved in the region with the holding of peaceful and credible elections in many Member States.

Addressing the meeting, the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, drew the Council’s attention to the recent political, security and humanitarian situation in the region in order to ensure that sufficient clarity is brought to bear on all of the issues under consideration.

Also speaking at the opening, the Nigerian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, restated Nigeria’s commitment to regional peace and stability and urged Council to proffer solutions to the plethora of political and economic problems confronting the region.

The MSC closed with the Chair Kalla Ankourao thanking delegates for their frank discussions.

– Dec. 18, 2019 @ 12:15 GMT

