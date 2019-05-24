THE Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, says it is celebrating this year’s International Day to end Obstetric Fistula.

The ECOWAS Commission said that through the ECOWAS Gender Development Centre, EGDC, initiated since 2010, a program of medical and financial support to women and girls suffering from Obstetric Fistula in ECOWAS Member States.

A statement by Commission on Wednesday noted that as part of the programme implementation, the EGDC managed to support the operation and socio-economic reintegration of approximately 1,500 women and girls suffering from obstetric fistula.

“These interventions have helped restore a healthy, dignified, productive and productive life to women,’’ it said.

“To mark this year’s celebration of the 7th edition of this international day, the EGDC has chosen to support the renovation of the Reception and Support Centre for the Rehabilitation of Women for the Treatment of Obstetric Fistula of Senegal through the construction of a new living space at this reference center for the management of obstetric fistula.

“In partnership with the Ministry of Women, Family, Gender and Child Protection; and the Ministry of Health and Social Action of Senegal, the EGDC will also give officially checks to women cured of this evil for their economic reintegration, as well as a set of dignity kit composed of buckets, basins, loincloths, sheets and other basic necessities to victims who are waiting to be cared for,” the Commission said.

Obstetric fistula is a serious and dangerous lesion that can occur during childbirth.

According to the World Health Organization, more than 2 million young women live with untreated obstetric fistula in Asia and sub-Saharan Africa, and there are 50,000 to 100,000 new cases of obstetric fistula every year worldwide.

It noted that obstetric fistula can be prevented by delaying age at first pregnancy, by ending harmful traditional practices and by helping women have timely access to obstetric treatment.

– May 24, 2019 @ 18:49 GMT |

