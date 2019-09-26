EMEKA Agbanari, Chairman, Emeka Agbanari Foundation, has donated N7 million for the establishment of a cellophane factory for women of Nnobi, in Idemili South Local Government Area (LGA) of Anambra State.

Agbanari, popularly known as `SEAMAN’ made the donation at the Central School, Nnobi during the Nnobi Women Summit that featured a proposal to establish the factory as part of women empowerment.

Agbanari, who opted to single handedly sponsor the N7 million worth venture, said he was undertaking the project in memory of his mother- Late Mrs. Paulina Agbanari (Nee Ibekwe).

The philanthropist noted that empowering a woman entailed empowering a nation, stressing that he believed in affecting people’s lives positively to enable them to fulfill their dreams.

“A woman is the pillar of a community or nation. Each time I have opportunity to invest in women, I don’t relent because they are home and nation builders.

“My mother, who died when I was just 12, was my mentor and role model. She taught me life’s lessons that made me to survive the tough times I passed through to succeed today.

“Inyom Nnobi, this cellophane project is a challenge. All eyes are on you. I urge you to go and conquer. For the sake of my mother, I give you the N7 million you requested,” Agbanari said.

He promised to offer scholarship for university education to six indigent Nnobi youths, saying he would bankroll payment of JAMB/UME examinations for 100 less privileged students.

The Commissioner for Education, Prof. Kate Omenugha, who also had some Nnobi youths under her scholarship scheme, enjoined Nnobi females to strive to benefit from the ‘Girls can fly’ Anambra programme.

“I want Nnobi girls within 18 to 24 years to apply for the ‘Girls can Fly’ programme. If one passes the tests and becomes a pilot, she can earn up to N3 million monthly,” she said.

Michael Omenugha, former President-General of Nnobi said he was happy that the Women Summit that he established in 2008 during his tenure had come of age, thanking the women for their developmental projects.

Inyom Nnobi Chairperson, Grace Ugoigwe, said the reason for establishing the factory was to engage the unemployed women to enable to them put food on their tables and meet their other needs.

Stone Odera, an engineer urged the women to remain focused, pursue peace and continue to carry everyone along in their endeavours.

He promised to contribute funds and expertise toward the cellophane project, assuring free skills acquisition workshop to teach Nnobi women about seven skills.

-Sep 26, 2019 @ 15:30 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)