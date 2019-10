FLUOR Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that a consortium of Fluor, JGC Corporation of Japan and TechnipFMC of France was awarded an engineering, procurement and construction contract by Mozambique Rovuma Venture S.p.A., MRV, for its Mozambique Rovuma Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Phase 1 Project in Cabo Delgado, Mozambique with an immediate release of a limited notice-to-proceed.

Fluor will book its portion of this work in the fourth quarter of 2019.

“Fluor is pleased to have been selected for this strategic development and to partner with a team that combines considerable LNG expertise and design build capabilities on the African continent,” said Mark Fields, group president of Fluor’s Energy & Chemicals business.

“We worked closely to develop the project model that builds upon each party’s strengths and capabilities to partner with MRV to advance this landmark project in a safe, secure and sustainable manner creating new opportunities for Mozambique and its citizens.”

The project will develop Area 4 of the ultra-deep Rovuma Basin, a giant offshore natural gas field with up to 15 trillion cubic feet of natural gas located off the coast of Mozambique.

MRV is an incorporated joint venture owned by Eni, ExxonMobil and China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), which holds a 70 percent interest in the Area 4 exploration and production concession contract. Galp, KOGAS and Empresa Nacional de Hidrocarbonetos E.P. each hold a 10 percent interest.

The project team will be located in Farnborough, UK; Paris, France and Yokohama, Japan.

Fluor has more than 55 years of experience working in Africa, executing more than 750 projects across the continent.

-Oct 9, 2019 @19:15 GMT |

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)