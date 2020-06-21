Ghana investigates the demolition of Nigeria Building in Accra

The government of Ghana is to investigate the demolition of the building belonging to Nigeria Embassy in Accra on Friday, June 19.

A press release issued by Ghanaian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Regional Integration noted that “unidentified individuals had allegedly breached the premises of the Nigeria High Commission in Accra and demolished its property under construction around 10.30pm on Friday, 19th June, 2020”

“The Ministry views with concern, this development which is a breach of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations (VCDR,1961).

“Accordingly, investigations are ongoing to unravel the facts of the matter and bring the perpetrators to book. Meanwhile, the Government of Ghana has beefed up security at the said facility and the situation is under control,” the release stated.

Whilst expressing regrets over the incident, the ministry reassured the Diplomatic community in Ghana and the Nigeria High Commission in particular, that Ghana remains a law abiding country that upholds the principle of the rule of law, where due process is followed at all times.

“The government will, therefore, not relent on its primary obligation to guarantee the safety of Members of the Diplomatic Corps in Ghana”, the release said.

– June 21, 2020 @ 6:04 GMT |

