THE African Capacity Building Foundation, ACBF, the African Union’s specialised agency for capacity development will hold its 29th annual meeting of its board of governors during the African Union’s Specialized Technical Committee on Finance, Monetary Affairs, Economic Planning, and Integration, running under the theme, “Leveraging the 4th Industrial Revolution in Addressing Youth Unemployment”.

This meeting will take place between March 13 and 14, at the Accra National Conference Centre.

The board of governors of ACBF consists of ministers of finance and/or economic planning from its 40 African member states as well as representatives of its bilateral and multi-lateral members. The constitution of ACBF provides for one annual meeting of governors to review ACBF’s work and provide short to medium term strategic direction.

The annual meeting includes high-level forums that provide a platform to deliberate on key issues affecting Africa’s growth and development. In addition to the main theme, the meeting will provide a platform to deliberate on key issues affecting Africa’s growth and development such as designing the work skills for the future; the role of government and regulatory frameworks for the 4th Industrial Revolution; harnessing 4th Industrial Revolution for effective taxation and governance; and financial technology, digital currency, and financial inclusion.

There will also be a presentation of the report from the High-Level Panel on Illicit Financial Flows, which will be delivered by Thabo Mbeki, former president of the Republic of South Africa. The board of governors of ACBF is currently chaired by Ken Ofori-Atta, Ghana’s minister for finance.

The ACBF has spearheaded and robustly coordinated capacity development programmes worth over $700 million US dollars across 45 countries and eight regional economic communities, RECs, in Africa since 1991. It has gathered the requisite experience that makes it the go-to institution for expert knowledge and human resources to advise and support African countries, regional economic communities, and institutions on decisive steps to take to develop the practical skills urgently required for the continent’s economic transformation.

– Feb. 27, 2020 @ 19:25 GMT |

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)