THE Kenya Association of Travel Agencies, KATA, will on Thursday, August 8, pay the National Association of Nigerian Travel Agencies, NANTA, a familiarization visit in Lagos.

KATA’s Chief Executive Officer, Nicanor Sabula, and Treasurer, Joseph Kithitu, will embark on a familiarisation tour with NANTA on the operations of the travel industry since migration to the New IATA Settlement System, NEWGENISS.

According to a statement by Olobor Osaro Sylvester, Executive Secretary, National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies, the officials will during the visit, meet with the Executive members/officials of NANTA and visit a few travel agents in an effort to understand the impact the migration has had on the operations of the industry.

KATA and NANTA will discuss on the NANTA Agents card, meet with Vapo Africa’s Director and discuss opportunities for collaboration between the two Associations.

– Aug. 6, 2019 @ 10:45 GMT |

