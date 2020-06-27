Kenya said on Saturday it will pass legislation to criminalise doping offences in September. Sports Cabinet Secretary, Amina Mohamed, said the country is working closely with the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK) to present to parliament for debate a bill.

If passed, Mohamed said, the bill will see offenders serve jail terms as the country intensifies its fight against the vice.

The cabinet secretary spoke during a meeting with veteran athletes, who won Kenya medals at international competitions, including Olympic Games, in Nairobi.

Mohamed said Kenya must continue dominating the sports world, but warned it must be done through winning clean and working hard.

“We are working on the document and hopefully, it will be ready in two months’ time.

“ADAK will bring the document to us to do what is required.

“It’s about the image of our country; Kenya is a sports giant and we want to continue winning clean and therefore we don’t want a few people to tarnish our reputation on the global scene by doping,’’ Mohamed said.

With Kenya set to host the World Under-20 Championships in 2021, Mohamed said the country needed to send the strongest message on the fight against doping so that the up and coming young runners will not be tempted to cheat and taint the country’s important international competition in Nairobi.

Mohamed warned foreign and local agents and coaches against influencing the younger athletes to dope by exploiting their ignorance.

“We have to warn unscrupulous managers, coaches and doctors not to take advantage of our athletes.

“We want a clean environment for our athletes to compete in knowing they will not be tempted to dope,’’ said Mohamed.

The Sports Ministry has taken a cautionary step after the country’s doping cases increased sharply in the last five years.

Over 60 athletes from Kenya, including Olympic champions Asbel Kiprop, Jemimah Sumgong and former Boston marathon Champion Rita Jeptoo, have tested positive for doping. (Xinhua/NAN)

