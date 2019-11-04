KENYAN President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday assured investors in Kenya that the war against corruption would be sustained so as to make the country’s business environment better.

Kenyatta said this at the opening of the second American Chamber of Commerce U.S.- East Africa Trade and Investment Forum in Nairobi

Kenyatta challenged the private sector to play its role in the fight against corruption by fully implementing its anti-graft code of conduct.

“We will strive to uphold good business practices and keep the business environment transparent and fair.

“We will also ensure that all businesses in Kenya have a level playing field, regardless of whether they are local or international companies,” he said in a statement released after the opening remarks.

Kenyatta said Kenya’s sustained investments in infrastructure development in recent years have resulted in a reduction in the cost of doing business in the country.

The president assured investors that the intensified war against corruption will be sustained so as to rid the country of the vice and improve the environment for businesses to thrive.

The Kenyan leader challenged the forum to take the strategic partnership between Kenya and the U.S. to new heights, calling on American companies to invest more in Kenya. (Xinhua/NAN)

– Nov. 4, 2019 @ 18:49 GMT |

