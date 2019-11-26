THE massive landslides that hit north-western Kenyan county of West Pokot in the wake of torrential rains have on disrupted the flow of emergency aid to Kakuma Refugee camp located in Turkana County.

Trucks ferrying food and other essential commodities to the refugee camp were on Monday stranded for the second day as debris blocked a major highway.

Flash floods swept away bridges hence cutting off transportation of passengers and cargo along the highway connecting West Pokot and Turkana Counties.

Truck drivers who spoke to Xinhua said they were unable to deliver relief food to Kakuma refugee camp that is home to thousands of people displaced by conflicts in neighbouring countries like South Sudan.

A truck driver John Kamau said “we have camped in the jungle for two days as we cannot proceed with the journey to Kakuma because the road has been cut off and become impossible.’’ (Xinhua/NAN)

– Nov. 26, 2019 @ 9:25 GMT |

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)