Madagascar’s President, Andry Rajoelina, planned the partially reopening of tourism sector in October this year, a statement from the presidency said on Friday.

During his meeting with tourism operators from the island of Nosy Be, Rajoelina said that the government would study and deepen the measures, which could accompany this partially reopening.

This includes the possibility of the requirement for tourists to take a pre-boarding test of COVID-19 as well as a rapid test on arrival.

In addition, the government intends to promote and support workers in this sector by a training programme, he added.

Rajoelina said that negotiations were underway with the Emirates for the link between Dubai and Nosy Be.

Nosy Be could increase the capacity from 80,000 tourists per year up to 100,000 or 200,000 tourists, he added.

In Madagascar, tourism has been hit by COVID-19, according to the Economic and Development Board of Madagascar.

The board added that only about 48 per cent of businesses in the tourism sectors remained open during the lockdown and 97 per cent of businesses in the sector registered a decline of its turnovers. (Xinhua/NAN)

