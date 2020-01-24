THE United Nation migration agency on Friday disclosed that it provided humanitarian assistance to more than one million vulnerable Ethiopians in 2019.

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

“Of the one million beneficiaries, more than 620,000 people received water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) services, which included newly constructed latrines, hygiene kits inclusive of menstrual hygiene management items.

“Others are safe access to water through the construction and rehabilitation of water wells, springs, and water schemes,” it said.

The UN migration agency, in addition to WASH services, had also provided shelter construction and other emergency items to vulnerable populations across the East African country, primarily in the Ethiopian Somali and Oromia regional states.

The organisation also worked with Ethiopian communities and local institutions to promote safe hygiene practices and construct new WASH facilities in schools and health facilities.

“An estimated 360,000 people were provided with non-food items, including emergency shelter and cooking materials,” the IOM said.

IOM added that nearly 73,000 beneficiaries have also received shelter support through communal structures and transitional shelters.

“These efforts mostly benefited formerly displaced populations in Oromia and Somali regions, who are now returning home,” the agency added.

The UN migration agency also reiterated its resolve to further continue its humanitarian support targeting vulnerable Ethiopians.

IOM noted it “hopes to continue this effort over 2020 and address the needs of the most vulnerable.” (Xinhua/NAN)

