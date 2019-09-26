AN official said on Thursday that the Namibian government had made significant progress in curbing the prevalence of illegal fuel trade in the country following the roll-out of an awareness campaign.

The Ministry of Mines and Energy with the Namibian Police rolled out a campaign to curb the illicit trade in 2019.

Abednego Ekandjo, an economist in the Ministry of Mines and Energy, said that the campaign was basically to educate the public on the Petroleum Products Act.

Ekandjo said they also campaign on requirements and safety hazards associated with petroleum storage as well as handling.

He said the Police have helped apprehend illegal importation and distribution of fuel.

“So far, the Police have confiscated 90,000 litres of illegal fuel.’’

Ekandjo said the ministry would not tolerate any illegal fuel trade or any contravention of the Petroleum Products and Energy Act.

According to Ekandjo, Namibia has been battling with illegal fuel trade, mainly imported and smuggled from neighbouring Angola into Namibia at border areas in the northern part of Namibia.

He said that illegal fuel smuggled from Angola is predominantly sold in the Ohangwena, Omusati and Oshana regions in northern Namibia.

Ekandjo stressed that the illegal trade of fuel has long-term negative impacts on the economy, and spillage may damage the environment and ecosystem.

“Fuel is also a hazardous commodity, and should only be sourced, stored and distributed by compliant and licensed traders or retailers, hence the need to redouble efforts.’’

NAN

-Sep 26, 2019 @ 19:18 GMT |

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)