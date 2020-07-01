THE Child Rights International, CRI, a Non-Governmental Organisation, NGO, based in Ghana has called on the police authority in the country to investigate a nude picture involving Rosemond Brown, popularly called Akuapem Poloo, and a child circulating on social media.

The group in a petition to the director-general of the Ghana Police Service in Accra noted that the picture violates the rights of the child to privacy and dignity.

“Our attention has been drawn to a nude picture involving a certain Miss Rosemond Brown, popularly known as Akuapem Poloo and a child circulating on social media.

“As a child rights organization that believes in upholding the rights of children, we deem this act as a violation of the Welfare Principle of the Children’s Act and abuse of the child’s rights to privacy and dignity. We wish to notify your esteemed office to investigate the taking of the said images and its circulation,” it said.

The Child Rights International, CRI, is a non-governmental organisation with the aim of upholding the fundamental human rights of children irrespective of their religion, status, geographical location, colour, and ethnicity.

– Jul. 1, 2020 @ 16:19 GMT |

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)