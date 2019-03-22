NIS deports four Ghanaians for violating immigration laws

The Nigeria Immigration Service has deported four Ghanaian nationals for violating provisions of the Immigration Act and Regulations.

The Comptroller-General of NIS, Mr Muhammad Babandede, said this in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja by Mr Sunday James, the Public Relations Officer of the service.

Babandede said that the deportation order was authorised by the Minister of Interior, Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau.

“This is in line with the powers vested on the Honourable Minister of Interior in Section 45(1) and (2) of the Immigration Act 2015.

“The order which was issued in the interest of the public affects three males and a female.

“They were deported to their country of origin via Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja,” the statement quoted Babandede without specifying the infraction committed by the Ghanaians.

