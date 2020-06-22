THE Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama on Monday in Abuja, summoned Ms Iva Denoo, Charge d’ Affaires of Ghana to Nigeria, to explain the recent attack on the country’s mission in that country.

This was made known via the minister’s verified twitter handle @GeoffreyOnyeama.

His tweet stated “Summoned the Charge d’ Affaires of the High Commission of #Ghana to Nigeria, Ms Iva Denoo to demand urgent explanation on the recent attacks on a residential building in our diplomatic premises.

“And reinforcement of security around diplomatic premises and staff”.

Mr Ferdinand Nwonye, spokesperson of the ministry in a statement said that Nigeria has registered strong displeasure to the Ghanaian authorities, following attack on some buildings within the diplomatic residence.

“The attention of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been drawn, by the Nigeria High Commission, Accra, Ghana, to the fact that some unidentified persons purportedly on the instruction of the Ghana Urban Development Agency.

“Willfully carried out the demolition of a building belonging to the Nigeria High Commission and located within the premises of the High Commissioner’s residence in Accra, without prior notification.

“This action is in clear violation of the extant provisions of the 1963 Vienna Convention on inviolability of diplomatic premises.

“Accordingly, the Nigeria High Commission has submitted a strongly worded letter of protest to the host foreign ministry, unequivocally registering the displeasure of the Nigerian Government.

“And calling on the competent Ghanaian authorities to take urgent steps to apprehend the perpetrators and provide appropriate security for the high commission’s premises and staff,” he stated. (NAN)

