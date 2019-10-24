THE peaceful resolution of the Libyan civil war free of any foreign intervention is a priority for Tunisia, outgoing Tunisian Prime Minister Youssef Chahed has said.

Chahed made this known to Sputnik in an interview on Thursday on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa forum in the Black Sea port city of Sochi.

“We hope to see a peaceful resolution in Libya without military intervention or foreign intervention.

“`Tunis always has a helping hand stretched out and the Libyan issue is a key issue for us in the economic and security sense.

“Truly it is a diplomatic priority for us,” Chahed said.

The outgoing Tunisian prime minister pointed out that Tunis had welcomed more than one million Libyan refugees since the beginning of the unrest in 2011, adding that it was his country’s duty to host them with what little resources they had to offer to the brotherly nation.Libya has been gripped by violence since long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi was deposed and killed following a popular uprising and NATO intervention.

The country is now divided between two governments, with the eastern part controlled by the Libyan National Army, headed by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, and the western part governed by the UN-backed Government of National Accord.

The inaugural Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum, co-chaired by the presidents of Russia and Egypt, is running from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24 in the Russian resort city of Sochi.

The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.

NAN

– Oct 24, 2019 @ 14:40 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)