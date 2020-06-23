SECRETARY of Egypt’s Parliament Foreign Affairs Committee Tarek al-Khouly says any possible steps that Cairo may take in Libya due to a “direct” terrorist threat to Egypt’s national security coming from the Libyan border, will be based on articles of the United Nations’ Charter.

The steps could also be backed with the support of the country’s eastern-based parliament, al-Khouly told Sputnik.

On Saturday, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi said that his country had an internationally legitimate right to intervene in Libya and told the army to be prepared to fight abroad, should the need arise.

The Egyptian leader noted that his country was ready to offer its military aid to Libyan tribes by equipping and training them.

According to Sisi, the so-called red line for the deployment of troops is the city of Sirte, about 900 kilometers (560 miles) from the border with Egypt.

The Libyan National Army (LNA) welcomed Cairo’s announcement and introduced a no-fly zone over Sirte on Sunday.

“Legitimate grounds for measures that Egypt takes in regard with the situation in Libya are multiple.

“Egypt relies on Article 51 of the United Nations’ Charter that gives states the right to defend themselves, by using all possible means.

“It is not a secret that there is a direct threat to Egypt’s national security coming from the west across the Libyan border, with a number of terrorist operations being carried out on it,” al-Khouly said.

There are incessant attempts by terrorist organisations “backed by some countries” to cross the border, the lawmaker noted.

Therefore, Egypt is able to exercise its right to self-defense in a bid to confront terrorist formations and foreign elements “supported by states seeking to control Libya and its capabilities.”

In addition to the UN Charter, “any Egypt’s steps in Libya” will be backed by the eastern-based parliament, its ally – the LNA – and the country’s tribes, al-Khouly added.

On June 6, Sisi had a meeting with parliamentary speaker Aguila Saleh, and the LNA’s commander, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar.

Following the meeting, the leader of Egypt announced the “Cairo initiative” that includes a ceasefire throughout Libya from June 8 and the terms of a political settlement.

The initiative was supported by Russia, the U.S., and several Arab states.

Meanwhile, Turkey and Libya’s High Council of State in Tripoli — an advisory body to the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) — have rejected the proposal.

Over recent weeks, troops affiliated with the GNA have made major military gains against Haftar’s army.

The western-based government has announced its intent to seize Sirte, which is currently under the control of LNA forces. (Sputnik/NAN)

– Jun. 23, 2020 @ 14:25 GMT |

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)