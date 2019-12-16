THE UN has advised African countries to strengthen their national planning systems toward achieving their national development goals.

Sylvain Boko, the Principal Regional Advisor on development planning at the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), gave the advice on Monday.

Boko spoke of the need for the continent to establish and strengthen the inter-linkages between statistics and national planning.

According to him, this will serve as a means of enhancing transparency and accountability within the context of their national development policy framework.

“The effectiveness of national planning systems hinges largely upon the availability of quality and relevant data, including essential statistics related to important developmental benchmarks such as economic growth, poverty, taxes, trade, births, and deaths.

“This will at the end, remain fundamental to the design and implementation of development planning processes that are economically transformative and sustainable,” he said.

Boko noted that within the last two decades, Africa had experienced an increasing interest in and a return to national development planning.

“Many African countries have adopted long-term development visions and planning frameworks with far more ambitious growth and social development objectives.

“Which have gone beyond the narrow objective of poverty reduction to encompass such goals as accelerated growth, employment creation, structural transformation, and sustainable development,” he added.

NAN

– Dec. 16, 2019 @ 16:45 GMT |

