THE Bureau of the Boards of Governors of the African Development Bank (AfDB) on Thursday denied asking the bank’s President, Dr Akinwumi Adesina to step down for any probe.

The Chairman of the bureau, NIALE KABA in a statement said that the publications trending in the media on purported directive of stepping down of Adesina was false.

KABA said there was no governance crisis at AfDB as was being speculated at certain quarters.

He cautioned that the bureau should be allowed to do its work and it would ensure due process as all governors would be carried along in resolving whatever the issues might be.

“The bureau of the Boards of Governors of AfDB met on Tuesday, May 26, to consider the matter arising from a whistleblowers’ complaint against the president of the bank which was dealt with by the ethics committee of boards of Directors of the bank.

“And for which I received letters from some stakeholders expressing various views.

“Following the meeting, my attention has been drawn to several publications in the national and international press regarding the content of the deluberations of the said meeting, and I’m compelled to make clarifications in other to avoid any misunderstanding.

“The bureau which I chaired wishes to reasure the publuc that it is treating the matter with the utmost seriousness that it deserves.

“The bureau wishes to informs the public that it has not taken any decision as was falsely conveyed in some publications,” he added.

NAN

– May 28, 2020 @ 18:25 GMT /

