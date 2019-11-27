PROF. PLO Lumumba, former Director of Kenya’s Anti- Corruption Commission, on Tuesday in Lagos urged Africans to embrace unity for the progress of the continent.

Lumumba gave the advice while delivering the 6th Goddy Jidenma Foundation public lecture titled: Governance, Insecurity, Poverty and Economic Development; Whither Africa.

Lumumba said that a great and prosperous continent was possible if all Africans were united in decolonizing their minds and do what other civilizations have done to define themselves.

Citing a quotation fron Julius Nyerere, Lumumba said:

“Unity will not make us rich, but it will make it difficult for African people to be disregarded. And it will, therefore increase the effectiveness of the decisions we make and try to implement for our people.’’

The renowned scholar said that African countries since independence had experimented with different models of government, yet the perennial problems of poverty, insecurity, economic and civil strife and underdevelopment remained alive and well.

He noted that the continent had failed, refused and or neglected to define herself, with the consequences that she continued to be a pawn in international, economic, poverty, social tensions which threaten her well being.

On insecurity, the professor said that insecurity was rampant across Africa, hindering progress at national and regional levels.

“From the urban crime to terrorist groups like Al-Shaabab and Islamic State, Boko-Haram to civil wars in South Sudan and political instability in Libya and Somalia, the examples are unending.

“Insecurity affects all factors of production, cause massive displacement of people and loss of investments, lives and also scare away direct foreign investments,’’ Lumumba said.

Quoting from Greg Mills’ “Why Africa is Poor” Lumumba said “ the main reasons Africans are poor is because their leaders have made poor policy choices.”

Still alluding to Mills, Lumumba said that whereas the solution to Africa’s development was primarily internal, African leaders have successfully, with the help of donors, managed to externalise their problems, making them the responsibility of others.

On economic development, Lumumba said that Africa is a land of fortune which throughout the ages use lured fortune seekers.

“The consequence of bad choices is that many African countries have economies which cannot support their populations, most of which consists of young people seeking opportunities thus breeding insecurity and its attendant consequences.

“Africa, therefore, harbors large numbers of refugees and internally displaced persons.

Lumumba said that owing to insecurity and minimal economic activities, unemployment had become a major problem making many parts of the continent a breeding ground for anti- social acts such as cultism and kidnapping.

“The paradox is that as frustrated young Africans seek opportunities in Europe and America, and lately in the Gulf countries, the Chinese, Europeans and Indians troop to Africa in search of opportunities which are limitless fortunes promise.

“The paradox begs the question, whither Africa,” Lumumba said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Goddy Jidenma Foundation is a non profit, non-governmental organization set up in memory of Arc Godwin Jidenma who died on May 24, 2006.

The foundation was set up in 2007 to advance, promote his ideals and passion, which largely revolved around the celebration of the human essence. (NAN)

Nov. 27, 2019

