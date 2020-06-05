Why AFDB BOG vindicated Adesina but recommends independent review of report

The Board of Governors, BOG of the African Development Bank has agreed with the findings of the Ethics Committee which investigated whistle-blowers allegations of misconducted against President Akinwumi Adesina.

It has, however, agreed that in other to carry all the bank’s governors along, an independent neutral person should be appointed to review the reports of the Ethics Committee.

A communique of the Bureau of the Boards of Governors of the African Development Bank Group following its meeting on June 4, regarding the whistleblowers’ complaint against the president of the bank reiterated “that the bureau agrees that the Ethics Committee of the Board of Directors performed its role on the matter in accordance with the applicable rule under Resolution B/BG/2008/11 of the Board of governors.

The communique dated June 4, 2020, which was signed by Niale Kaba, chairperson of the Bureau of the Board of Governors of the AFDB, also reiterated that “the chairperson performed her role in accepting the findings of the Ethics Committee in accordance with the said Resolution”.

It, however, said that “based on the views of some Governors on the matter and the need to carry every Governor along in resolving it, the Bureau agrees to authorize an Independent Review of the Report of the Ethics Committee of the Board of Directors relative to the allegations considered by the Ethics Committee and the submissions made by the President of the Bank Group thereto in the interest of due process.

“The Independent Review shall be conducted by a neutral high caliber individual with unquestionable experience, high international reputation and integrity within a short-time period of not more than two or four weeks maximum, taking the Bank Group’s electoral calendar into account.

“The Bureau agrees that, within a three to six month period and following the independent review of the Ethics Committee Report, an independent comprehensive review of the implementation of the Bank Group’s Whistle-Blowing and Complaints Handling Policy should be conducted with a view to ensuring that the Policy is properly implemented, and revisingit where necessary, to avoid situations of this nature in the future,” the communique which was made available to Realnews stated.

Realnews reports that the Bank’s Whistle-blowers in contravention of bank rules, regulations and laws provided not a single piece of evidence compared to 250 pages of official supporting documentation by Adesina.

June 5, 2020

