Zambian president calls for intensified highway patrol to curb road accidents

ZAMBIAN President Edgar Lungu on Thursday called for increased highway patrol in order to curb road traffic accidents.

Lungu emphasised that the country had witnessed increased road traffic accidents in recent weeks in which several people were killed while dozens of others sustained injuries.

On Sunday, six people died while 26 others sustained injuries in Chingola town on the Copperbelt Province when their vehicle ran into a stationary truck.

On Tuesday, six other people died in a road accident in Mpika district north of the country when the vehicle they were traveling in collided head-on with an on-coming truck.

Lungu said he was deeply concerned with the increased fatal accidents and urged motorists to observe traffic rules, including speed limit, according to a release from his office.

He has since urged the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) to utilise its equipment to ensure that motorists adhered to traffic rules.

Meanwhile, the Zambia Road Safety, an organisation advocating for road safety, said it was encouraged by calls from the Zambian leader to improve road safety tips following the increased number of accidents.

“While we welcome the support from the president to improve road safety, we want more to be done, beyond just words.

Daniel Mwaba, the organisation’s chairman said currently, little is done to prevent accidents as 100 people are killed every month.

NAN

-Oct 10, 2019 @018:35 GMT |

